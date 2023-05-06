Gov. Stitt speaks at ORU's 2023 Commencement

TULSA, Okla. — The newest graduating class at Oral Roberts University (ORU) walked the stage at the Mabee Center Saturday afternoon at their commencement ceremony.
The event lasted from about 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt as a keynote speaker.
“We are honored to have Governor Stitt at ORU’s 56th Commencement,” ORU President Dr. William M. Wilson said ahead of the event. “Governor Stitt is a consistent voice for faith-based values and is resolute in supporting education. Governor Stitt is an excellent example of a Christian leader, and ORU is privileged that he will address this year’s graduates.”
Stitt started his speech by giving thanks and saying what an honor it is to be there. He also commented on the “wonderful” prayer service at the event.
“President Wilson, thank you so much. Members of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, friends, family, alumni, class of 2023, it is my honor to be here with you on your big day In a few short moments, you'll walk across the stage to mark one of the biggest accomplishments of your life. But remember, today is the first day of the rest of your life and you can accomplish whatever dreams God has put in your hearts,” Stitt said near the start of his speech.
“The mission here at Oral Roberts is amazing. After four years here you know better than most the importance of educating the whole person and achieving the mission of nourishing the mind, body, and spirit,” Stitt also said.
The event was also livestreamed on Facebook.
>>>MORE: Ribbon cutting ceremony for ORU's new athletic center