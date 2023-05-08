OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed three executive orders on Monday aimed at cutting down the size of the State Government and increasing its efficiency, according to the Governor’s Office.
"As a conservative, I believe in smaller government, so I am proud to sign these executive orders today to reduce the size of government and be better stewards of taxpayer dollars," said Stitt.
Executive Order 2023-11 requires state agencies to review jobs created since March 2020 and to provide a list of those jobs to the Secretary of Operations and Government Efficiency by June 30, 2023.
The order is meant to evaluate the necessity of jobs created during the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs that the order says were designed to be temporary in many cases.
Executive Order 2023-12 keeps a moratorium on non-essential out-of-state travel for state employees that is paid for by the State.
It also requires advance written notice for travel paid for by outside groups.
Executive Order 2023-13 requires vehicles in the state fleet to be equipped with automatic vehicle locators.
This was done to gather more information about the state fleet when it comes cutting down on underutilized and unnecessary vehicles.
The orders will take effect immediately.