Gov. Stitt celebrates inauguration of Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt celebrated the inauguration of the new Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City, according to the Governor’s Office.
"Today is the fulfillment of a long-awaited promise to the Mexican community in Oklahoma," said Governor Stitt. "I am proud that we kept our commitment to establish a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma and look forward to the positive impact it will have for Oklahomans and our state.”
The consulate will help provide assistance and services to Mexican nationals in Oklahoma, including passport insurance, visa processing and support during emergencies. It will also serve as a resource for Oklahomans seeking information on traveling to Mexico, business opportunities and cultural exchanged.
"The continued collaboration with international partners have opened doors for economic growth and diplomatic relations that benefits every Oklahoman," said Governor Stitt. "We're sending a signal to the world that Oklahoma is the place to be."
Stitt was joined at the ceremony by several officials, including:
- Consul of Mexico in Oklahoma City, Edurne Pineda
- Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma
- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard
- Mexican Undersecretary for North America, Roberto Velasco Alvarez
- Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt
- Senator Michael Brooks-Jimenez, D-Oklahoma City,