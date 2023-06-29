TULSA, Okla. — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was gifted a grant from Google to help deliver 480,000 pounds of food to Oklahomans in need.
The $100,000 Google Data Center Community Grant will allow the food bank to address food insecurity across 24 counties.
"Food insecurity continues to impact over half a million Oklahomans each year," said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. "With Google's contribution, we can make a significant and immediate difference in the lives of families and individuals in need. We are full of gratitude for Google's support. They're a valuable partner in our mission to fight hunger and provide for our community."
The grant will cover operational costs to deliver the 480,000 pounds of fresh and nutritious foods to more than 183,000 Oklahomans.
Google recognized the internet search trends in the U.S. and noticed in 2022, google searches for the "Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma" increased by 5,000 percent in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma was on of the top five states googling "food shortage" in 2022, as well.
Also, Oklahomans searching "where to donate food near me" also increased by 770 percent over the past five years.
With the data center in Mayes County, Google has called Oklahoma home for more than a decade. Through the help of grants and local initiatives, Google is working to better help businesses, educational institutions, community collaboratives, nonprofits and individuals.
Since 2011, Google has donated $5 million to Oklahoma schools and charitable organizations.
"We recognize and support the great work our local food banks are doing as they strive to eradicate hunger here in Oklahoma," said Kate Franko, Head of Data Center Community Affairs in Oklahoma. "Research shows how consistent nutritious food improves health, lowers emotional distress and boosts learning and growth in children. Over the last decade, Google has invested in Oklahoma through donations and partnerships with dozens of schools and nonprofits to help our neighboring communities thrive."
Learn more about Google in Oklahoma here.
To find help or provide help for people in need, click here.