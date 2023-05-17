Google announced Tuesday it will started deleting accounts that have been inactive for at least two years as a way to prevent security risks.
Google says if an account hasn't been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised as those accounts rely on old or re-used passwords.
Google says their internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up. That risk opens the door for things such as identity theft or spam.
The policy only applies to personal Google Accounts, and will not affect accounts for organizations like schools or businesses.
The earliest accounts will start to be deleted is December 2023. Even then, the purge will be in phases, starting with accounts that were created and never used again.
Several emails notifying the user will be sent in the months leading up to the mass delete.
The easiest way to keep your account active is to sign-in at least once every two years.