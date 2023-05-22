OWASSO, Okla. — It was a typical Sunday afternoon in Owasso for John Wyatt.
“I had to run to The Home Depot to pick up some stuff,” he said.
Suddenly, Wyatt and others in the area saw that something was wrong at the intersection of 96th Street North and 129th East Avenue.
“I noticed a car that was kind of just rolling through the intersection,” Wyatt said.
Behind that car, someone was chasing it.
Wyatt said he put his car in park and hopped out to help right in the middle of the intersection.
At that point, he didn’t realize yet that the driver was unresponsive.
“At first I kind of laughed, thinking that he lost his car and was just chasing it down, but then I saw another gentleman come and was chasing it, trying to get in, and I saw the lady kind of slumped over,” Wyatt said.
The group tried to get the driver’s side door open, but it was locked.
“We couldn’t get in the driver’s side window, so we were about to just pull it off,” he said.
They soon got through the passenger side window to the emergency brake.
“A gentleman and I pulled her out, lay her on the ground, checked her pulse again, and then a lady started CPR," he said. "Then she did maybe a couple rounds, and then that’s when I jumped in to help.”
Witnesses said it was a crazy situation.
“There was a lot of people helping, people directing traffic, just people there supporting me while I gave CPR,” Wyatt said.
In that moment, Wyatt didn’t have time to think, only to act. He said he relied on his past training as a lifeguard and water safety instructor.
“It just clicked and started coming back to me, and I just started doing compressions,” he said.
At one point, Wyatt had to move his car out of the way for first responders.
He and others who sprang into action that day are wondering if the stranger they helped is even okay.
“It was too crazy to get back to the scene, so I wasn’t sure what the update was,” he said.
FOX23 reached out to Owasso Fire Department and did not hear back as of Monday afternoon.
