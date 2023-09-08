SPERRY, Okla. — A golf tournament is being held this weekend honoring a Sperry man who died in the pentagon during the September 11th attacks.
FOX23 spoke to the man's cousin and learned how this tournament will help a local student.
The Brian Moss Scholarship Golf Tournament is in honor of his life and legacy as he was a Sperry, Oklahoma native.
"When my cousin Brian passed on 9/11, we wanted to get together and do something together," Scott Smith, Brian's cousin said. "Golf kind of was a common thing, and when he passed, we said now every year we need to make it a point to get together as a family and play golf."
Smith said the next year, they decided to keep it a tournament and with Brian's mom and dad wanting to give a scholarship in his name, it seemed the golf tournament would be the best way to support it.
"Personally, I have a vested interest because I love Brian dearly," Smith said. "He was my first cousin. I grew up with him and, you know, it's family and I don't want him forgotten and this is one of the best ways to keep his legacy alive."
Brian Moss Memorial Golf Tournament is sponsored by the Masonic Lodge. It will be at the Mohawk Golf Course which Smith said is more home to him and his family with the history of playing there as kids.
Smith said the good that they are doing for others is that little bit of extra hope someone who may not have been able to go to school or was just a little short are able to help them out.
They have given more than 30 scholarships to local college students who have given to the community like Brian did.
"The concept and idea of this legacy by having this scholarship in Brian's name, we are touching the lives of young people and trying to get them to pay it forward and that's the true legacy," Smith said.
The tournament will happen Saturday, Sept. 9, and Smith said even if you can't golf, to still come out and learn about the life and legacy of Brian Moss.