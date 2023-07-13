Emmy Nominations

FILE - Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. HBO could dominate Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers' strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

 Chris Pizzello

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards are out, and there are several nominees with Oklahoma ties. 

Four shows really raked in the nominations: "Succession" leading the way with 27, "The Last of Us" came in with 24, "The White Lotus" has 23 and "Ted Lasso" has 21. 

But back to the Oklahomans...

Bill Hader's comedy "Barry" was nominated four times, one of those for Hader himself as outstanding lead actor. 

Bill Hader in "Barry"

This image released by HBO shows Bill Hader in a scene from "Barry." (HBO via AP)

The series as a whole was nominated for outstanding comedy series and then Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler were nominated for supporting actor roles in the series. 

Tulsa King keeps the name, loses location

"Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone and shot throughout Oklahoma, got one nomination for stunt coordination. 

'Reservation Dogs' will end after third season

Sterlin Harjo, the creator of "Reservation Dogs", announced that the upcoming third season will be the final chapter of the series, largely shot in Oklahoma.

The big surprise came with "Reservation Dogs", which only got a nomination for outstanding sound editing. The show, which was shot primarily in Oklahoma, is still making headlines though on many "Emmy snubs" lists. 

The Emmys are set for September 18 and will air on FOX. 

More News