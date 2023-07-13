FILE - Emmy statues appear at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. HBO could dominate Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers' strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the process. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Sterlin Harjo, the creator of "Reservation Dogs", announced that the upcoming third season will be the final chapter of the series, largely shot in Oklahoma.
The big surprise came with "Reservation Dogs", which only got a nomination for outstanding sound editing. The show, which was shot primarily in Oklahoma, is still making headlines though on many "Emmy snubs" lists.
The Emmys are set for September 18 and will air on FOX.
