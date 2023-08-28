TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said they got some help from some goats when they caught a burglary suspect on Friday.
TPD said around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, they were called to an area near 17th and Memorial for a burglary.
According to TPD, the victim said the suspect, later identified as Michael Richardson, was trying to pry open the door of his storage building.
The victim said he briefly held Richardson at gunpoint, but Richardson ran off, according to TPD.
TPD said officers later saw Richardson at the QuikTrip near 21st and Memorial.
Officers tried to make contact with him, but he ran off into a wooded area, TPD said.
>>>MORE: Tulsa Fire Department says thieves stole life-saving equipment from its rescue trailer
TPD said officers surrounded the area and began to search it with K-9 officers and the police helicopter.
According to TPD, a property owner in the area saw his goats staring at a trailer, and thought it was suspicious.
When he went to investigate, he found Richardson hiding under the trailer, TPD said.
TPD said Richardson got out from under the trailer and jumped over a fence trying to escape, but officers were already on the other side and arrested him.
Richardson was arrested for attempted second degree burglary, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia, TPD said.
“While we know that our Officers are the Greatest Of All Time, it really was the GOATS who get the credit on this one,” TPD said on social media.
TPD said the suspect in this case falls under the McGirt Ruling, so he will be prosecuted in Tribal Court or Federal Court.