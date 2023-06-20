GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool Police Department (GPD) arrested a man after he allegedly stole a trailer hitch and exposed himself to Walmart employees, according to GPD.
According to GPD, on Sunday Walmart Asset Protection said a man stole a trailer hitch worth about $23 from the Walmart near W. 126th and Highway 75, exposed his genitals to store employees and smashed a protein drink in the entrance area. He then left the store and headed towards Highway 75.
GPD said they found the man, later identified as Andrew Williams, around 8:15 p.m. near W. 138th and Highway 75.
GPD asked Williams to speak to them and he clenched his fist around a trailer hitch ball, but later dropped it when he was ordered to, GPD said.
>>>MORE: Tulsa man arrested after allegedly AirDropping naked pictures of self to apartment employees
GPD said they ordered Williams to face away from them with his hands on his head but he didn’t comply and asked “am I going in handcuffs?”
An officer stepped towards Williams and he turned to flee, but stopped when the officer said he had a taser and would use it if he continued, GPD said.
GPD said Williams then dropped to the ground and was arrested without incident.