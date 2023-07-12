TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot at a playground at a north Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday night.
Tulsa police were called to the shooting at Seminole Hills Apartments near U.S. Highway 75 and North Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police said the girl told officers she was at the playground when two males approached her and started arguing. One of them pulled out a gun and fired two rounds at her, hitting her once.
The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, a police helicopter saw two people running from the apartments toward a drainage ditch under US-75. Officers with the K-9 unit tracked them to the woods nearby and they were both taken into custody.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for shooting with intent to kill, and Keneth McVay was arrested for obstruction.
Police said the 17-year-old told officers where he hid the gun that was used in the shooting, and when officers got to that location, two cars pulled up full of people who appeared to also be looking for the gun.
Officers found the gun first and detained the group of people. Officers also found an AR-15 in one car and stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm in the other. Demauriyeon Henderson said the stolen gun was his and he was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property and carrying a weapon.