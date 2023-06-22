The homeowner said the tree is so massive, they can't chip away at it. They need a crane to lift it off the house.

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- For Reena Euler, Saturday night was a nightmare. A massive tree fell through a Sand Springs family's home. 
Giant tree slams into Sand Springs family home during wind storm, "My kids were screaming"
 
She recalls waking up to a frightening sight.
 
"My kids were screaming. I was looking around and I saw a log in between us and insulin and debris on me," Euler said.
 
Euler and her family ran out the house for safety. Days after the weekend storms, she said the process to remove the massive tree is just beginning.
 
"We need something to stabilize the tree, then we can we can start chipping it away," Euler said.
 
After the storm, there's a bright side, which is seeing the community come together.

"The out pouring of help has been amazing. I still want that help whoever wants to volunteer and help if still needed, but we have to get it stabilized before anyone can get up there," Euler said.
 
Euler does have a GoFundMe to help with the cost to remove the tree.
 
 
 

