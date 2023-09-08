TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Gathering Place is celebrating five years in Tulsa!
More than 80 corporate and philanthropic groups came together to make the park possible in 2018.
The park has since won numerous awards and topped national lists including USA Today's Best City Park, TIME Magazine's 100 Best Places to Visit and National Geographic's Top Mind-bending Playgrounds.
"It's incredible that today, five years ago, the park opened to Tulsans and it's just been amazing to see so many community members come out to the park with their families and just grow with the park," Gathering Place VP of Marketing, Andrea Leitch said.
- Birthday Bash
- Friday, Sept. 8
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- party treats, music and dancing, face painting, caricatures, lawn games, life size paint-by-number and more
- Storytelling Summit
- Saturday, Sept. 9
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- storytelling with a photography walk, drawing class, lectures and workshops led by prominent Tulsa artists, musicians and filmmakers
- An Evening with Michael Van Valkenburgh
- Sunday, Sept. 10
- For the first time ever, world-renowned landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh will give an exclusive public lecture at the park and share his retrospect of the design and construction of Gathering Place. Registration is now closed for this event.