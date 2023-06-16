NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Garth Brooks’ SEVENS Radio Network has launched a new radio station in Nashville.
The BIG 615 offers listeners a take on country music that offers up the biggest songs and the biggest artists today.
“I believe that country music listeners want to hear the latest from George Strait followed by the latest from Luke Combs. The latest from Ashley McBryde followed by the latest from The Chicks,” said Garth Brooks.
Fans around the world can stream The BIG 615 for free on TuneIn.
Storme Warren will be the official voice of The BIG 615.
“Garth Brooks has an amazing vision for radio,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “At TuneIn, we are honored to work with an artist like Garth to build his vision and create an unduplicable experience for our listeners. We are even more excited to bring The BIG 615 to our global community of listeners, providing them with a one-of-a-kind destination to immerse themselves in the world of country music.”
“I LOVE the fact the station is coming from the home of Country Music,” Brooks adds. “Broadcasting from Music Row, the heart of Nashville and Country Music.”
SEVENS Radio is set to launch multiple stations on TuneIn this year, dedicated to country music and more, all curated and conceived by Garth Brooks and the SEVENS Radio Network…exclusively on TuneIn.