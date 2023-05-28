River Spirit Casino Resort announced that Gabriel Iglesias will be taking the stage on July 28.
Iglesias is a successful stand-up comedian who has sold out venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.
Iglesias was also on the cover of Variety’s comedy issue.
Tickets are currently on sale. To buy tickets, click here.