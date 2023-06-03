TULSA, Okla. — Families and friends impacted by deaths related to fentanyl came together tonight to showcase artists and speakers.
The focus of the Funk Fentanyl Showcase was awareness, education and preparation.
Emotions were raw as parents with the group Families Helping Families told stories of how fentanyl killed their children.
Wendy Yahola lost her son to fentanyl.
“He was given half of a pill. That killed my son,” Yahola said.
"Fentanyl does not have a preference. It doesn’t have preference of size, your age or your race,” she also said.
The north Tulsa event also hosted speakers like Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, along with poets, community outreach groups and musical acts at the 36th Street North Event Center.
Dorian Hill, stage name Dohsia, organized the event
"My idea was to take the forum that's already been going on with Families Helping Families and the Oklahoma drug crisis and merge that with my platform, which is music, to bring a different crowd,” Hill said.
The event came about after a young local artist, 15-year-old Jaydin Bruner, died from a fentanyl overdose.
"Music was his gift, God-given gift. It came up all the way to him through his family. He was a spunky kid. He knew how to record. He knew how to engineer. He knew how to produce. I mean this kid was amazing,” Hill said.
Hill says the Bruner overdosed after taking a pill laced with fentanyl.
Diane Searle with Families Helping Families says people, especially kids, are being deceived.
“They think they're buying an OxyContin, or they think they're going to snort some heroin, or snort a line of cocaine and it's all fentanyl. That's deception and it's murder,’ she said.
Searle said fentanyl deaths are out of control across the country.
“We lost in 2022, this is CDC statistics, 110,000 people to overdose. They are figuring 67% of that is fentanyl related,” she said.
Hill said parents need to be on the lookout.
"Make sure that you're checking their phones, checking their Snaps, checking their social medias, know what they're into, know what's going on, so we can save someone,” he said.
Hill hopes to take his concept to other cities in other states.