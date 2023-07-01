TULSA, Okla. — Heroes, both from movies and in real life, came together to honor a special young man from Berryhill who died after a battle with cancer.
20-year-old Cade Wegener not only battled cancer four times, but also had Down Syndrome.
"Cade was such blessing to not only our family, but to everyone who knows him. He loves everyone unconditionally and he was an absolute joy," Cade's father said.
During his memorial ceremony, Cade's parents and siblings shared how they remember him.
"I remember the day he was born. I was so scared when we were told he had Down Syndrome, thinking what his future hold. Then I looked at that sweet little baby, and I knew it was going to be a love like I have never known," Cade's mother said.
"He always cared about everyone and never left anyone out. I remember he always asked Mom and Dad, 'Is this person ok?' and 'How is this person doing?' He always cared so much," Cade's brother said.
"I genuinely feel like the luckiest person in the world to have been blessed enough to spend all 18 of my years on this Earth having a brother as sweet, compassionate, intentional, and loving as Cade," Cade's sister said. “Cade is my best friend, biggest supporter, proudest older brother and protector."
Family and friends say Cade loved law enforcement, and law enforcement loved him back.
Back in 2016, The Tulsa County Sherriff's Office (TCSO) presented Cade with the "Hero Among Heroes" award and made Cade an honorary deputy.
Because they considered him as one their own, TCSO sent their color guard to Cade's memorial and then led an escort of first responders - something usually not given to civilians.
"This is the first time that we will be providing honor guard services to somebody who wasn't a sworn member or retired member of this office but he was an honorary deputy so we want to send him off like a deputy," Casey Roebuck with TCSO said.