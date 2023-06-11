FORT GIBSON, Okla. – A fundraiser has been set up for the family of two brothers who died over the weekend.
Kalub and Damian Mayton attended Fort Gibson Public Schools and Kalub was currently a high school student, the school district said.
Damian graduated from the school district just last year.
“Our deepest condolences are extended to the family, friends, and all those who have been touched by this devastating loss,” Fort Gibson Public School said in a social media post. “During this challenging time, it is essential that we come together to support one another. Our school counselors and support staff are available to provide assistance, guidance, and a listening ear to anyone who may need it. We encourage all students, parents, and staff members to reach out for support or to seek help if they are struggling to cope with this tragic loss.”
Kalub and Damian were also part of the wrestling community.
“As we mourn the passing of these brothers, we will also remember and celebrate the beautiful moments and memories they shared with us,” Fort Gibson Public Schools said.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Kalub and Damian to help pay for the brothers’ funerals.