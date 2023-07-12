Zachary Coats

GoFundMe

BIXBY, Okla. – A fundraiser has been set up after a Bixby student was killed in a car crash along the Arkansas River on the Fourth of July.

Zachary Coats died in the crash near 121st and Memorial.

“Zachary was an awesome, smart, kind, soon-to-be senior in high school,” said a GoFundMe post.

The funds raised will go to the Coats family to help with expenses.

