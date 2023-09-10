WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — Dozens of people offering love and support showed up for a fundraiser for the family of 19-year-old Hayden Pearce.
“When we got the news that he had passed away some ladies got together and we decided that we wanted to help the family in anyway we could help them. To take a burden off of them,” said Pam Robinson, who helped organize the fundraiser.
Robinson said Hayden was beloved by many.
“He was such a sweet kid and so many of these kids loved him, I mean loved him a lot, and so it's just heartbreaking in our communities,” said Robinson.
Hayden died from his injuries after crashing his car on Labor Day. Robinson says she will remember him as an amazing person.
“He would go pick up younger kids to make sure they got to church, he was very involved in his church,” said Robinson.
“Obviously it's not going bring Hayden back but to see the legacy and the love people that have for him just shows that in his 19 years how much he meant to everyone,” Robinson also said.
Bill Pearce, Hayden's father, attended the event. He says his family is amazed by how much support they’ve received.
“I feel the community’s really pulled together and I'm so thankful for what everyone has done we could never pay them back, I don’t feel like for, what they’ve done," said Bill.
Hayden was a volunteer firefighter and very involved in his church. Bill says they’re starting to realize what an impact Hayden left on the community.
“I mean it's so amazing, he’d done amazing work in his 19 years of life, he would’ve been 20 the 28th of this month, but I mean he done an awesome awesome job I think for as short of time he had on Earth, he was put here by God for a reason," said Bill.
The fundraiser raised 6,000 dollars for funeral expenses. A GoFundMe is set up to continue helping the family. To donate, click here.