TULSA, Okla. — The Federal Trade Commission visited north Tulsa Wednesday morning to see how it can help address the food desert in the area.
 
For two years, A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market, has helped lessen the food desert issue in north Tulsa.
 
The problem he's had is having higher prices on his shelves because of distribution companies.
 
With so many people struggling with inflation and other issues, he said it's important to bring down prices and be competitive with bigger grocery chains.
 
"That's why it's so important that we are lowering our prices and doing what we can to offer more sales and discounts because it affects the transformation of north Tulsa's community," he said.
 
With Johnson's Oasis leading the way on addressing food deserts across the country, it caught Federal Trade Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya's attention.
 
"I'm worried about food deserts in the community," Bedoya said.
 
The FTC is a federal law enforcement agency that makes sure businesses like Oasis have a fair playing field when competing with bigger chains and to make sure chains aren't getting distribution deals.
 
Bedoya visited Oasis to look at the store and the hurdles it's facing and to see if any illegal price gauging is happening that Oasis maybe experiencing from distribution companies.
 
"We're here to learn more and ask questions. Whether or not that's happening is a long time to investigate.. This is the first step in a long process," he said.
 
Johnson is working to open more Oasis' in food deserts across the country.

