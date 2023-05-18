TULSA, Okla. - Amnoni Myers arrived in Oklahoma in Nov. 2021 through the Tulsa Remote program. Now, she is preparing a collaborative fashion show event called “Threads of Change,” through the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator powered by Heartland Forward program.
The event will also serve as a fundraiser for foster care and Myers will be giving back to other kids in the system locally. All support raised from a sneaker raffle will be going to Youth Services of Tulsa.
The month of May happens to be National Foster Care Month and Myers who was born in Boston was raised in the foster care system.
“After finding my belongings waiting for me on the porch in black trash bags, I knew I had aged out of the foster care system with little direction and support,” said Meyers.
She decided to work toward advocating for better policies on Capitol Hill and the White House during the Obama Administration.
Then, Meyers found herself facing one of the most darkest moments in her life.
“I lost my little sister and best friend to suicide. Before she passed; she said to me, “Sis, always remember that you are the prize,” said Myers.
In January 2022, Meyers published, You Are the Prize: Seeing Yourself Beyond the Imperfections of Your Trauma, which was inspired by her sister’s words of wisdom.
“This fashion show is a homage to those who’ve been affected by the foster care system, and homelessness by bringing awareness to the struggles and successes of us as people!” said Myers.
Collaborating with Myers on the event is Jamar Torres who also arrived in Oklahoma in Nov. 2021 as part of the Tulsa Remote program and is also a fellow participant in the Builders + Backers and Heartland Forward programs.
Torres was also born in Boston, and in the same hospital as Myers was born.
“Our birthdays are only a week apart and we also connected through Black Queer Tulsa,” said Myers.
"It’s crazy that we met in Tulsa but not in Boston despite being born in the same year, hospital and growing up in similar neighborhoods," said Torres.
Torres will be leading a live aromatherapy workshop with his project Live Vibe Dream Reflect, LVDR during the cocktail hour.
"LVDR is a reflection of my family roots - Black American and Puerto Rican. No matter where life carried us, we always had self-care rooted in our daily lives through these aromas that center us spiritually, mentally, and just for all the good vibes," said Torres.
Myers says the self-care and love that LDVR will be bringing to this event aligns with the message of self-worth and being and knowing you are the prize.
“So thankful to be collaborating with Jamar on this!” said Myers.
Friends of Myers from the community will be taking to the runway this Friday, May 19, posing in t-shirts and hats designed by Myers herself.
The fashion show and aromatherapy workshop will take place at the Dennis R. Neil Equality Center, downtown. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.
“The event is ticketed at $25, but with the discount code, 'youaretheprize' they will get $5 off,” said Myers.
Threads of Change is a full-circle moment for Myers. It means the world to her and her fellow collaborator and now friend for life, Torres.
“It means that we can dream beyond our past and current realities of trauma by coming together and celebrating our accomplishments as builders and backers,” said Myers.