Friends and family of 16-year-old killed in Muskogee honor him with balloon release

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A special celebration was held Tuesday evening in honor of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in Muskogee.
Muskogee police say Coriyon Brown's body was found when they were called to an area near Hayes Street around 4 a.m. last Thursday.
Family and friends released balloons to remember and honor Brown.
FOX23 spoke with Brown's mother, Christy Brown, at the gathering.
"He was known to everyone as Cori," Brown said.
The balloons were red and black, which his family said was because those were the colors Cori was wearing the last time he was seen alive.
At the balloon release, some of Cori's wrestling trophies were on display. His mom said he was a champion wrestler, wrestling for Muskogee and Wagoner.
"You know he knew what he was going to do he was looking at you he was like I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to win this," Brown said.
Brown paid tribute to her son.
"Cori is one of the most funniest loveable talented kids you can ever come across like that little guy lit up a room," she said.
She said she can't understand why someone would want to hurt him.
"For him to think that somebody was going to harm him, no he really thought that he was going to go have a little fun and come back home," she said.
"God is already handling what he need to handle," Brown said. "Justice is going to be served, this is not just someone that no one knew."
Brown said she thinks Cori had fallen in with the wrong crowd and went out with some people he knew.
Police haven’t said how Cori died, and Brown said she doesn’t know either.
Brown is calling for the community to speak out and help stop violence.
"Put these kids in wrestling, put these kids in football, put them in some type of sport to keep them busy," Brown said.
"You can’t let these kids just continue doing what they’re doing," she added. "I want people to understand like they need to put the guns down, we need more fathers we need more positive we need people to come together."
Muskogee police said they were called to a shooting near east Hancock and south York Street just four hours before Cori’s body was found.
They found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and said he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Police identified him as James McNac III.
Police said they’re investigating both homicides separately.