TULSA, Okla. — Incoming freshman took their first step into adulthood on Thursday as they moved into their dorms at the University of Tulsa.
President Brad Carson said the university is welcoming 700 new students and 100 transfers this semester.
"So we're all welcoming them, helping them move in and we're going to help get them oriented to university life," Carson said.
Students lined the university walkways, greeting the new faces as they carried boxes to dorm buildings.
Carson said the university has a lot of plans for the upcoming days before classes start to make the new students feel welcomed and comfortable.
"We have a robust programming for them," he said. "Everything from concerts at night to various social events."
Besides the fun activities, Carson said students can rest assured they won't be alone in handling the more nerve-wracking activities like learning their way around campus, choosing classes and getting their TU student I.D.
"This is a family and it's a great place of learning, but we're really a community of people who love one another," Carson said.
New student Jason Boydstun said he was greeted by at least 20 students when arriving to campus.
Boydstun said moving has been a draining experience, but the welcoming faces and offers to lend a helping hand have made for a great day.
"It does feel nice knowing that these are the kinds of people who I will be surrounded with for the years to come," he said.