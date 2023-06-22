TULSA, Okla. - 36 Degrees North, Tulsa's hub for entrepreneurship is opening its doors to the public for two days of free coworking for those without power.
Anyone seeking a workspace is invited to 36 Degrees North's Basecamp and Camp II locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visitors will have access to all the amenities provided by 36 Degrees North, including high-speed internet, comfortable workspaces, and bottomless Topeca coffee, the company said.
"We are thrilled to extend an invitation to our friends and neighbors for free coworking at 36 Degrees North," said Devon Laney, CEO of 36 Degrees North. "Our goal is to provide a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, innovators, and remote workers, and opening our doors for the community is an exciting opportunity to foster collaboration and creativity, despite the stressful circumstances."
To take advantage of this opportunity, interested individuals can visit either of 36 Degrees North’s coworking locations: Basecamp (36 East Cameron Street) or Camp II (302 E. Reconciliation Way). No reservations are required, and visitors are encouraged to bring their laptops.