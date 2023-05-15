STILLWATER, Okla. — A district court has dismissed a free speech lawsuit filed against Oklahoma State University.
Speech First filed a lawsuit in January 2023 saying three of the school's policies "impose a chilling effect on the members’ First Amendment rights."
Judge Bernard M. Jones said the group lacked standing because it could not name the three students whom they were suing on behalf of.
The case was therefore dismissed April 10, 2023.
Speech First did file an appeal the next day, looking to have the case heard in the Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
The civil lawsuit took issue with OSU's Harassments Policy saying it is "vague" and "overbroad" leaving the University to deem what is "abusive" or "intimidating."
The lawsuit also challenged OSU's Bias-Incidents policy, which Speech First said allowed students to file reports against their peers. The lawsuit says students had been reported for voicing opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement and chalking "Build the Wall" on a sidewalk.
The third policy challenged is OSU's Computer Policy which "forbids students from using their student email accounts for protected political speech."
You can read the civil complaint from January here.
Oklahoma State released this statement as part of their initial response: "Oklahoma State University values and cherishes everyone’s right of free expression on campus as an essential pillar of democracy," the statement said. "The free exchange of ideas and opinions is part of the educational experience and fosters excellent critical thinking insight."
Free Speech originally sued OSU President Kayse Shrum and 14 other University officials. Speech First dismissed complaints against of all them except Shrum just barely a week later, on Jan. 18, 2023.
Again though, even that lawsuit has now been dismissed.
Speech First has had success with similar lawsuits against other The University of Houston and The University of Central Florida.