TULSA, Okla. — There are plans to send out vending machines across Oklahoma so people can access free Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is behind the idea.
There are hopes the vending machines could save lives.
Narcan can save someone from overdosing and the strips show if fentanyl is present in a substance.
The vending machines will give them both out for free.
"You select, you know, whether you want the strips or whether you’d like the naloxone and you’ll just hit it, enter your zip code and then it dispenses," said Bonnie Campo.
Campo is from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
There are plans to put 40 of the vending machines in places across the state, they say this is the largest scale initiative of its kind in the U.S.
"We are taking this in a different direction than surrounding states, the rest of the country," Campo said. "To offer it in a way that’s 24/7 access that anyone can come up and get this as part of your first aid kit in a creative approach let’s them know, okay I have access."
Officials say they’re looking into where to put the machines at the moment but want them to go in places where they’re most needed and that increase access in general.
"Really looking at the needs of the community and who is experiencing overdose and in mass and so strategically mapping out the need mixed with, you know, we want to break down any stigma associated with the vending machines so while they should be offered at homeless shelters and maybe fire departments," Campo said. "We’ve talked to schools and libraries and supermarkets and gas stations, because it shouldn’t be seen as something that people couldn’t go up and take advantage of."
Scott Walton, the Rogers County Sheriff says he hopes more lives can be saved, but he wants people to remember that drugs can kill.
"There is no such thing as a safe way to use drugs," Walton said. "I’m all about saving lives, all about helping those people that are in need, but you can’t divorce the fact that; are we making some ill effort to teach people how to safely use drugs?"
Walton said he agrees that Narcan saves lives, but we need to be focusing more on stopping the drug supply from coming across the border.
The machine sends out a notification when it gets low and needs to be restocked.
They’re hoping to have the vending machines in place over the next few months.
People in Oklahoma can already access Narcan for free. You can get it online here.