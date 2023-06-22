TULSA, Okla. -- Free ice is available Thursday for those without power in Tulsa.
The closure is part of an effort to assist PSO in power restoration after severe storms Sunday morning damaged power lines. Read MoreGilcrease Expressway at I-44 near 41st St. closed for power line repairs
The event is being held at the Church on the Move. Read MoreVideo: Free ice available for those without power Thursday
The Sandites High School football team has been helping clean up storm debris across the community. Read MoreSand Springs football team moves from gridiron to the streets
A man was charged with animal cruelty this week after police say he stabbed a puppy in the head with a butter knife. Read MoreOklahoma man arrested after stabbing puppy in the head, police say
Athletes will compete at the BOK Center until Saturday. Read MoreVideo: 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships starts Thursday
Lead competition for acrobatic, rhythmic, trampoline and tumbling events begins Thursday at the BOK Center. Read More2023 USA Gymnastics Championships starts Thursday
A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in northwest Texas, killing at least four pe… Read MoreTornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime… Read MoreMicrosoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Anyone seeking a workspace is invited to 36 Degrees North's Basecamp and Camp II locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read MoreVideo: Free workspace available in downtown Tulsa for those without power
The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday it will be providing grants of up to $5,000 to help homeowners with emergency house repairs following last weekend’s storms. Read MoreEmergency grants now available to help Tulsans with home repairs
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 93 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
