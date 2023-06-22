The event is being held at the Church on the Move.

TULSA, Okla. -- Free ice is available Thursday for those without power in Tulsa. 

The Choctaw Nation, who coordinated the effort, will have ice available for residents starting at 8 a.m. and then close at 8 p.m. - or whenever they run out of ice.
 
Depending on the demand and power outages, the City of Tulsa will reassess for Friday.
 
Ice will be distributed at Church on the Move, 1003 N. 129th E. Ave. in Tulsa. 
 
 
 
 

