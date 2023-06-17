TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa police say a domestic violence arrest led to uncovering a fraud ring.
Police said they responded after reports of a possible assault near 61st and Mingo on Friday.
When officers arrived in the area, they found a woman inside a business but the woman, who had bruising consistent with the witnesses' reports, didn't want to talk to police.
One witness reported the tag on the truck and officers started searching for the assault suspect, police said.
Police said the Flock camera system received a flag on the truck that south on South Mingo Road.
Officers searched the area and found the truck at the Comfort Inn near 9000 E. 71st Street and placed the assault suspect Byron Panther under arrest for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon based on the injuries police saw and the witnesses accounts.
In the room officers found four other people and saw laptops, printers and forged documents including Oklahoma drivers' licenses, concealed carry permits, forged car titles, birth certificates and stolen mail.
Dillion Foster was arrested after he admitted to making documents to get loans and for manufacturing a false identity document.
Joseph Griffey gave officers a false name and provided a temporary Oklahoma DL with his photo and another person's name. He was booked in under the person's name. Additional investigation revealed his true name and an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest on other fraud charges.
Griffey, Panther, and Foster were booked were taken to the Tulsa County jail.