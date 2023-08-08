TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 spoke to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum after the $814-million Improve Our Tulsa package passed Tuesday night.
Tuesday night, voters approved four propositions aimed at funding projects the city has deemed necessary involving repairs and improvements to infrastructure, roads, city facilities and equipment. The projects will be funded by a 0.95% temporary sales tax and property tax-financed General Obligation Bonds issued by the City of Tulsa.
After they passed, FOX23 spoke to Bynum, who has been outspoken in his support of the propositions, about the results.
"[I feel] tremendous gratitude for the citizens of Tulsa being willing to invest in our infrastructure right now to get our streets fixed, get our first responders vehicles that work, maintain our facilities so we’re not passing that onto future generations and to help our fellow Tulsans who are homeless get off the street and back on their feet."
Bynum said packages like Improve Our Tulsa are important for maintenance and Tulsans showed they're willing to support that.
“This is how you avoid getting in the position that we’ve been in with streets for the last 15 years where they weren’t properly maintained for decades and we’ve been having to catch up with that," said Bynum. "This program is going to help future generations avoid that kind of a situation."
He also said it's important to win the confidence of those who voted against the propositions by showing them the results of the program.
"There are a lot of good Tulsans who love our city who didn’t vote for this today and it’s important to me as a mayor to win that we win their confidence by showing them the work that this program is going to do as it’s implemented over the next four years so that the next time one of these come up they can go and vote yes with confidence," he said.
Improve Our Tulsa funds breakdown
$295.8M to improve streets and transportation
$270.4M to improve city facilities
$152.8M to improve capital equipment
$95M to improve housing and neighborhoods
One organization who spoke out against the package was the Republican Party of Tulsa County, who FOX23 spoke to ahead of the vote.
“We’re not opposed, listen we love Tulsa, we recognize that there are repairs and things that need to be done, people are tired of paying for the same thing over and over again, but we think that this is too rushed and it was too soon,” said Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, County Chair of the Republican Party of Tulsa County.
Vuillemont-Smith said the package was the wrong approach at this time, and more time should have been spent making a plan that everyone can get behind.
The organization also said they were concerned about the $75 million for undefined housing initiatives, additional funding for the Gilcrease Museum and the uncertainty with Zink Lake.
Click here for a full list of projects Improve Our Tulsa funds will be used for.