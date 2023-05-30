FOX23 speaks with those responsible for billboards honoring Tulsa firefighter battling cancer

TULSA, Okla. — Billboards have popped up around Tulsa calling for the community to come together to help a firefighter battling cancer.
Between commercials for casinos and cars, on a billboard along the Broken Arrow Expressway, you'll also see a sign asking people to pray for a Tulsa firefighter who's battling cancer. It's one of three in the area.
One is on the Broken Arrow Expressway near Bass Pro Shops, another is in midtown Tulsa near 41st and yale and a third is in Glenpool near Hwy 75 and 131st Street South. The Glenpool billboard has a QR code for those wanting to donate.
"We just wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible when they drive by, remember Harrison, say a quick prayer and it does all the good in the world," said president of the Tulsa Firefighters Union, Matt Lay.
Harrison Moseby, a 25-year-old firefighter, is fighting a rare form of soft tissue cancer.
"Here's a kid who's been through the worst that life has to throw at you and yet he always has a smile, he's always quoting scripture, he is a walking testimony," Lay said. "That's what we want people to realize and think about when they think about Harrison."
The Tulsa firefighters Union and the man who owns the billboards decided to rally the community with the advertisements, which have been donated for free.
"The number one request from the family from day one has been just to pray, and so this is some way we can put that out there for folks that, 'man they're in the fight right now and they're doing what they can and what we can do from here is pray," Lay said.
Moseby is a third generation firefighter with a wife and two young children. He underwent major surgery last week and had to have his arm amputated.
"Firefighters are always used to being the ones helping other people but sometimes we got to help the helpers," Lay added. "We are in it for the long haul. I mean, this is something that obviously there's the cancer that we're fighting, there's the surgery, there's all these things, and now, we've got an amputation. There's going to be things that require care and assistance from here on out."
The billboards sprung up on Saturday, Harrison has already reacted to them saying the community is awesome.
If you want to donate to the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund, click here.