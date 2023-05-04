TULSA, Okla. — Death row prisoner Richard Glossip's wife speaks to FOX23 as the days count down to his scheduled execution.
Last week, a pardon and parole board denied Glossip clemency.
On Thursday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and faith leaders came together at the capitol to call on Gov. Stitt to step in and stop the execution until the U.S. Supreme Court can make a ruling.
Lea Glossip says she and her husband are facing a terrifying situation.
"I’m trying to do my best to keep on pushing forward but I’m very, very frightened right now," Lea said.
Glossip is now facing execution on May 18.
"The fact that we are really thrust into this countdown now where every second and every minute is one less on my husband's life, it’s been very hard," Lea said. "Every moment we have together right now becomes that much more precious, that much more, and we are very acutely aware more than ever of time going by."
Glossip has been on death row for 26 years, convicted in the murder of an Oklahoma City motel owner in 1997, but Glossip says he’s innocent.
Last week, the pardon and parole board denied Glossip clemency even after the Oklahoma attorney general spoke in favor of it.
"It was very hard and Richard told me himself after that he has never felt his faith so shaken as he did on that moment, and it made it so hard for him to believe that we can get through to the other side of this," Lea said. "He just feels that, no matter what we do, no matter how far we go, it’s these forces that are standing in our way in a very real way that is frankly what’s pressing the plot on his life right now and it’s scary to feel that helpless."
The campaign backing Richard Glossip is now calling for Gov. Stitt to issue a 60 day stay of execution. Glossip's lawyers are also making an appeal to the U.S> Supreme Court.
"This is really a moment where a lot of decision makers have choices to make to where they want to fall on this," she said. "He’s been shaken by this, as have I, at the same time. I think it’s hard for everybody to fathom that this could be the end considering where we’re at, so it’s difficult because that is the reality right now. So we are hoping and praying that Gov. Stitt will issue a reprieve."
Meanwhile Lea says Friday might be the last time she gets to visit her husband.
"That’s a lot because that’s your last hug, your last touch, your last kiss goodbye with the one you love," she said. "And just hanging on that it won’t be the end, it won’t be the last time, but for now we don’t know that so knowing that possibility is an incredible weight."