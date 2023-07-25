TULSA, Okla. — Caleb Venson is sitting in the Tulsa County Jail on three counts of first-degree murder.
The three women he is accused of killing are 38-year-old Ashley Atwell, 20-year-old Annaway Mackey, and 19-year-old Sarah Gonzales.
"It was a horrific scene. Anytime you have one person killed, but having three people who were just enjoying the early morning hours, and a baby wounded is terrible," said Tulsa's lead homicide detective Brandon Watkins.
"It is hard to come across anything more disturbing than the last 400 bodies we have seen, but stuff like this shocks the conscious," he continued.
It's a devastating crime and a scene that won't be forgotten at the Wood Creek Apartments, where police say the suspect shot through the glass door to get inside and shot the victims.
It is another sign showing how serious domestic violence is.
"Take domestic violence very seriously," Watkins said. "If someone has a history of domestic violence and you are looking to get out of a violent situation, do it, get some help, get some therapy, call DVIS, do everything that you can."
The only survivors were a teenager who jumped out of a window and the baby who survived a gun shot wound.
"It is a horrible, senseless thing that never should have happened," Watkins said.