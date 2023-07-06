We're getting a look at the impact the COVID pandemic had on children's test scores. A government sponsored report said, since the pandemic, there's a decrease in students' reading and math scores.

OKLAHOMA CITY — We're getting a look at the impact the COVID pandemic had on children's test scores. A government sponsored report said, since the pandemic, there's a decrease in students' reading and math scores.
 
With schools out for the summer, that means no bells, empty school playgrounds and no lessons in the classroom. That doesn't mean the thought of the start of the school year next month isn't already on educators' minds.
 
"I'm very concerned with the test scores that our kids are showing," State Superintendent Ryan Walters said.
 
In FOX23's Tanya Modersitzki's one-on-one interview in the car with Walters, he expressed his concern over the National Assessment of Educational Progress, dubbed the name "Nation's Report Card," that's a congressional backed report.
 
According to the report card, scores have declined for students in reading and math. It specifically mentioned 13-year-olds. The report continues to say these are historically low numbers with a five point drop since 2018
 
"If they don't know math, how are they ever going to advance in a career field? If they don't know how to read, how are they going to understand the responsibility of the job?" Walters said.
 
The elephant in the room is the "why" scores are on the decline.
 
"I absolutely think COVID hurt. I think that schools being shut down had major impact. You've heard my stance on this teachers unions advocating for school shut downs which was the wrong choice," he said.
 
He continues to say, "We knew it at the time and all the test scores came out to prove that to be so also we were on a downward trajectory before COVID hit. COVID exposed more of it. COVID allowed us to see some of the issues in the classroom. We didn't have kids who were excelling like they should. We have an issue in the state the education system isn't meeting the need of all students."
 
Multiple districts in Green Country said it's baby steps when it comes to recovering from COVID years and making sure kids get back on track. However, pre-pandemic numbers aren't far off heading into the 2023-2024 school year, like for districts including Broken Arrow Public Schools.
 
"Some scores have declined from the pandemic, however we have noticed significant gains last year so we had over 10 sights at elementary that showed academic growth and a few on the cusp," Jean Brassfield, BAPS Executive Director of Federal Programs said.
 
In Muskogee, Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said things are looking up.
 
"We're at about where we were pre-COVID," he said.
 
Todd Nelson with Union Public Schools said in three years, they're about halfway from where they were testing before COVID hit.
 
"We're going to see things pretty close this year and at the end of next year. At Union, the goal is to exceed where we were," Nelson said.
 
With strides to get students back on track, districts share how COVID dollars have helped.
 
"Support several additional programs and technology things we can do to mitigate learning loses," Nelson said.
 
"Reading innovationists at every school. What that means any student behind or needing assistance providing a one-on-one situation and put in reading recovery we basically take the students who are at the bottom and focus their attention on reading. Our junior high is taking reading courses," Mendenhall said.
 
"Instructional coaches provide some intense training for teachers and go over new standards and work on vocabulary and different structures to help get those scores up," Brassfield said.
 
For Walters, heading into the new school year he said we need to take a different approach with education to make sure every student gets the education they deserve.
 
"We are utilizing technologies so they can see how their students are performing in real time, how parents can see how their schools are performing in real time, also our teacher signing bonus. We have over 700 teachers who were not teaching in Oklahoma schools last year that are going to come back and teach this year." He said. "we are going to continue to see successes. We will have great quality teachers in the classroom and that will pay off in the long run tremendously and lastly we have to find ways to improve the delivery methods of our education system. How do we get teachers faster equipped so the first one we're going to look at is how do we streamline this across the state."
 
He said the historical budget Governor Kevin Stitt signed will help boost some of these areas like reading.
 
"We asked for $100 million in a reading initiatives. We got $10 million, but what we're going to do it utilize it to ensure that all of our teachers, parents have instructional coaches and materials teaching the science of reading and teaching reading every young person can understand," Walters said.
 
In order to continue making strides with bridging the learning gap , Mendenhall said student's aren't attending like they use to. He said COVID got people comfortable with people staying at home.

