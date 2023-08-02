SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook Police responded to an assault Monday that left a woman stabbed.
“I asked him if he had been drinking and had alcohol here? He started yelling and grabs my wrists,” said the victim.
The man she is talking about, Michael Brown, is now charged with assault in federal court.
All this happened just Saturday so the victim wasn't ready to be identified. She said it’s all still fresh.
“Michael grabbed scissors out of the counter while he was grabbing my wrists and asked me do you want to watch me kill myself? That is when he took the scissors and started repeatedly hitting me in the head with them,” she said.
Federal court documents said she ran across the street to her grandmother’s house.
“I was in shock until I saw the blood pouring," she said. "I thought it was going to die. All I could think about was getting out of the house."
Court documents claimed Brown was later arrested where he had blood on his face, shorts and feet.
“When I walked out the front door, I felt like a release,” she said.
Through tears she told us she is torn.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen after this, hopefully wherever he ends up, jail, prison, hopefully he can get help if they offer resources,” she said.
Her focus now is raising her children, court documents said the five-year-old was in the home at the time.
“Our kids getting help that they need and hopefully he can get the help he needs. Oklahoma doesn’t offer much to people but hopefully he can get something,” she said.
If you need help you can call or text 988.
For more information about the Oklahoma Crisis Response hotline, click here.