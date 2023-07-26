CLAREMORE, Okla. — FOX23 has new details from family members on the relationship between a Claremore couple who lost their lives in a suspected murder-suicide.
Claremore Police discovered the bodies of Candace and George Kehoe in a truck pulled from Claremore Lake Tuesday.
FOX23 spoke with Candace's sister, Ciera McCulley.
Court records show a lot of back and forth with protective orders and allegations of abuse.
McCulley said Candace was a good mother who would do anything to keep her three children safe.
McCulley said her sister was kind, hard working and loved her three children.
"She was goofy, she was funny, silly, and she just always wanted the best for other people," McCully said. "She’s a good person."
Candace’s body was found in a truck at the bottom of Claremore Lake Tuesday morning. Police said she’d died from “a violent encounter.”
The body of her ex-husband, George Dakota Kehoe, was also in the vehicle. Police said he shot and killed himself.
McCulley said he was known as Dakota. She said the couple met when they were teenagers and were married for two years, but divorced in 2016.
They had three young daughters, whose faces we are no longer showing, but fought over the kids for years.
"I’m so angry, you know, because she was a good person and she only wanted good things for her kids and this is what she gets for that," McCulley said.
Court records show, back in 2020, Candace had filed for a protective order against one of Dakota's family members over allegations of sexual assault against a child.
Then last year, Dakota filed for a protective order against Candace alleging that she hit one of their girls. Criminal charges were never filed and she had visitation.
McCulley said Candace's car was found at Dakota's home on Comet Street in Claremore Monday night, and police said there were signs of a struggle at the house before the truck was pulled out of the lake Tuesday.
"Candace is definitely someone who likes to see the good in people," McCulley said. "I think that’s how he lured her over there because I don’t know why else she would go over there."
"I don’t understand him. I don’t know why he thought he needed to kill my sister," she continued. "He was always mean to her like, you know, insulting her. I know she just wanted them to have their father in their lives so that was another reason why she kept going around him."
McCulley said the kids are being cared for by family and she said her sister fought hard to protect them and loved her children, and that’s why she was in a bitter custody battle.
"Now they don’t have parents," she said. "They have my family but Candace didn’t deserve what happened to her."
Claremore Police is calling on the community to help family and friends with their mental health.
If you know someone struggling with a mental health crisis, you can call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.