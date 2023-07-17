SAPULPA, Okla. — A deadly stabbing in Sapulpa killed a 15-year-old boy and injured a 16-year-old boy.
Richard King is the uncle of the 15-year-old and father of the 16-year-old.
"It’s a tragedy, a senseless tragedy," said Detective Capt. Mike Sole with Sapulpa Police. “We don’t see that many homicides, maybe one, two a year."
There was another adult and two other kids in the house when the stabbing happened. Someone in the home called 911.
Police say the family said King got into an argument with the two victims prior to the stabbing.
“There was some sort of argument between the two juveniles and the suspect," Sole said. "The argument turned physical and resulted in the two juveniles getting stabbed."
The 16-year-old was stabbed once. They don’t know how many times 15-year-old was stabbed at this time as they are waiting for the medical examiner's report.
Police found King near the property with blood on his clothes and arrested him.
King had run away and tossed the weapon.
“So he had fled the scene on foot after, and at some point, had tossed the knife and was leaving the area when officers located him," Sole explained.
Police found the weapon Sunday.
King has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.