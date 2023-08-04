They say Collins impaled the man with the pole going from his jaw through to his right temple.
"This call didn't come in from a citizen. We actually happened to be in the area," said Captain Gerry Tarver, with the Tulsa Fire Department.
Tarver was on the second truck that arrived, and was the firefighter who called in the emergency.
"He may have been in survival mode, I don't know, but luckily he saw a firetruck in the vicinity and flagged him down, waved him down," Tarver said.
Tarver was in a hazmat unit, and the other truck was a basic fire engine.
He says they did their best to help the man, while they waited for a medical unit.
"We actually had a firefighter holding the flag to make sure that it didn't blow in the wind, or cause any further damage,” Tarver said. "We also had firefighters attend to the victim, to make sure he stayed as still as possibly could be imagined, with that level of pain, and check vital signs."
When paramedics arrived, Tarver said firefighters had to cut the flagpole, so the man could fit in the ambulance.
Tarver said he's glad firefighters were in the right place at the right time to help the man.
"If we can be there, and we can help any way we can, you know, that's what we're here for," Tarver said.