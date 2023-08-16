TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of fans came to TU’s Chapman Stadium to see rock legends Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper.
FOX23 spoke to some fans ahead of the show on Wednesday.
Ryan Cook was one of thousands of fans heading into the show.
"We’re super excited," he said. "We’ve been stoked, we’ve been chomping at every quarter hour to get there so we’re ready."
Officials said around 20,000 fans flooded through the gates of the stadium.
For some, it was their first ever concert. For others, they’ve loved the music for a long time.
"I’m actually going to be on the floor so I’m going to be right in the grid of it, as close as I can be to it," Cook said.
"Favorite group, Mötley Crüe definitely," said attendee Cody Scansell. "Liked them since high school."
"It’s the kind of only music I grew up with is classic rock and roll, that’s why I’m here. I want to see Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard for the first time," said other attendee JB Elliot.
The show's been a long time coming for TU. Mona Chamberlin is the spokesperson for TU. She said it’s the first concert at the stadium in three decades.
"We had New Kids on the Block 30 years ago and they sold out the stadium so that was the last time we had a big rock show," Chamberlin said.
Chamberlin said a lot of work has gone into this show, including covering the turf to protect it.
She said if this show is a success, they’re hoping to ring more concerts to TU in the future.
"There’s not a lot of venues this size," Chamberlin said. "Our football stadium goes unused a lot of the year so we’re really kind of using this as a test case to see how we can offer this venue to artists and to the community to really make a great experience for everyone."
This show is wrapping up the summer for TU.
Tuesday morning, students are starting to move in and classes start Monday, Aug. 21.
As soon as the show is over, crews will start breaking the stage down and officials said everything will be out of the way by Thursday afternoon.