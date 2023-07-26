TULSA, Okla. — Patricia McKinzie is the definition of a survivor.
“I just didn’t want to die that was my big thing,” she explained.
Last October, she said her boyfriend, Christopher Pruitt, stabbed her more than a dozen times, leaving her blind in one eye.
We spoke with her back when she was first released from the hospital, covered in bruises and stitches.
“I can’t get used to one eye,” she said.
It all happened after she said her protective order expired.
“The night the restraining order got dropped was the night that he did this,” she said.
McKinzie said she believes a lot of the behavior from Pruitt was due to a stillborn child they had. Now, she's raising her and her former boyfriends’ other kids alone in an apartment.
“They miss their dad and miss him a lot. She knows that he is in jail, but she misses her dad. She asks me every day, ‘where is my daddy?’”
McKinzie’s case was one of more than 17,000 domestic violence calls police responded to in 2022, according to Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) in Tulsa. Police also responded to more than 10,000 domestic-related incidents with more than 1,200 of those leading to arrests. Those numbers not including hundreds more rapes and sexual assault calls.
“What we know is that domestic violence is often underreported crime so it is probably happening at a higher rate than the data we have," said Jordan Gustin, Vice President of Clinical Services for DVIS. "Those are just the people calling for help."
She said, right now, any man or woman who believes their life is in danger can leave their home today.
“You would call our 24/7 crisis hotline and we would be able to help you with next steps so that you are safe,” Gustin said.
Gustin said part of the problem with Oklahoma’s domestic violence problem is the law.
“Just the accountability that is in place for offenders is low. Up until a few years ago, strangulation wasn’t even considered a violent crime or felony,” she said.
She said on top of helping the victims, abusers need to be treated too.
"We actually have to stop the people who are harming the most,” Gustin explains.
And causing the most pain.
“I’m still trying to figure what happened to me, it is still a shock to me that he would do something like that,” McKinzie said.
Christopher Pruitt is still in jail on a $1 million bond. He is charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, maiming and assault and battery by means to likely produce death. He is facing trial in October.
If you need help right now, you can call the 24-Hour Information and Crisis Line at 918-743-5763.