That's what some people are finding out after being hit by the latest social media phishing scam.
Cybersecurity experts say scammers pose as a Facebook or Meta admin and send a notification that your page has been disabled.
The notification actually leads back to Facebook page called, "Your Page Has Been Disabled," or, "Accounts Disabled," and a post that you and others are tagged in.
FOX23 found several pages with similar names and posts.
The posts include a link that, when clicked on, tells users they may have violated Facebook policy by sharing misleading content, using photos they don't own or sharing offensive content.
The next page asks for account login information. It all looks convincing, but it's a scam.
Facebook will never make a post about an account's status and tag you and others in it.
If your account actually gets disabled by Facebook, you should get a notification at log in.
We talked with the Tulsa Community College's Dean Of Business and Information Technology, Travis White, about how to double check any issues.
"Without the ability to verify that that is who it is contacting you, you can always contact them," White said. "And then, you know that you're in a more secure space, versus, when they contact you, which is what a lot of potential scam artists are relying on, catching you unaware."