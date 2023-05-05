FOX23 Sky Watch provides weekly updates on what you can see in the night skies over Green Country. Certified Meteorologist Laura Mock lets you know when and where to look and how to best see some of the night sky’s best shows. Information about International Space Stations viewing times, the best meteor showers, spotting planets, or when the moon will be big and bright. Look below for details on night sky events coming up.
- Wednesday, May 10
- Time: 5:18 AM
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 27°
- Appears: northwest, Disappears: east
- Friday, May 12
- Time: 5:17 AM
- Visible: 7 min
- Max Height: 78°
- Appears: northwest, Disappears: southeast
- Friday, May 12
- Time: 9:58 PM
- Visible: 7 min
- Max Height: 69°
- Appears: southwest, Disappears: northeast
- Saturday, May 13
- Time: 4:29 AM
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 42°
- Appears: northwest, Disappears: southeast
- Saturday, May 13
- Time: 9:09 PM
- Visible: 7 min
- Max Height: 60°
- Appears: southwest, Disappears: northeast
- Sunday, May 14
- Time: 3:41 AM
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 25°
- Appears: northwest, Disappears: east
- Sunday, May 14
- Time: 5:17 AM
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 30°
- Appears: northwest, Disappears: southeast
- Sunday, May 14
- Time: 9:58 PM
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 25°
- Appears: west, Disappears: northeast
- Monday, May 15
- Time: 9:09 PM
- Visible: 6 min
- Max Height: 41°
- Appears: southwest, Disappears: northeast
- Full Moon: Friday, May 5
- Third Quarter: Friday, May 12
- New Moon: Friday, May 19
- First Quarter: Saturday, May 27
- May 13: Moon & Saturn