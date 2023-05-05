FOX23 Sky Watch provides weekly updates on what you can see in the night skies over Green Country. Certified Meteorologist Laura Mock lets you know when and where to look and how to best see some of the night sky’s best shows. Information about International Space Stations viewing times, the best meteor showers, spotting planets, or when the moon will be big and bright. Look below for details on night sky events coming up.

International Space Station times
(ISS viewings lower than 25° or visible less than 2 min not included)
 
  • Wednesday, May 10
    • Time: 5:18 AM
    • Visible: 6 min
    • Max Height: 27°
    • Appears: northwest, Disappears: east
  •  Friday, May 12
    • Time: 5:17 AM
    • Visible: 7 min
    • Max Height: 78°
    • Appears: northwest, Disappears: southeast
  • Friday, May 12
    • Time: 9:58 PM
    • Visible: 7 min
    • Max Height: 69°
    • Appears: southwest, Disappears: northeast
  • Saturday, May 13
    • Time: 4:29 AM
    • Visible: 6 min
    • Max Height: 42°
    • Appears: northwest, Disappears: southeast
  • Saturday, May 13
    • Time: 9:09 PM
    • Visible: 7 min
    • Max Height: 60°
    • Appears: southwest, Disappears: northeast
  • Sunday, May 14
    • Time: 3:41 AM
    • Visible: 6 min
    • Max Height: 25°
    • Appears: northwest, Disappears: east
  • Sunday, May 14
    • Time: 5:17 AM
    • Visible: 6 min
    • Max Height: 30°
    • Appears: northwest, Disappears: southeast
  • Sunday, May 14
    • Time: 9:58 PM
    • Visible: 6 min
    • Max Height: 25°
    • Appears: west, Disappears: northeast
  • Monday, May 15
    • Time: 9:09 PM
    • Visible: 6 min
    • Max Height: 41°
    • Appears: southwest, Disappears: northeast
 
The International Space Station will look like a bright star. Its brightness will be constant, not twinkling. Even though it will look like a star, it will be moving steadily across the sky. A max height is given with each ISS viewing opportunity. It’s given in degrees of the sky from the horizon. Directly overhead is 90° and right at the horizon is 0°.
 
Moon phases
  • Full Moon: Friday, May 5
  • Third Quarter: Friday, May 12
  • New Moon: Friday, May 19
  • First Quarter: Saturday, May 27
Moon and Planet meet-ups
  • May 13: Moon & Saturn
Meteor Showers
 
When watching a meteor shower, check the moon phase, moonrise/set times and don’t forget to be patient. The best way to watch is to get away from city lights and light pollution. The less light the more likely you are to see more meteors. Lay back and look up into the sky. Most meteors originate from the constellation the shower is named after, radiating outward. This means meteors can be anywhere in the sky. Try not to look at one spot in particular, just keep your eyes open to as much of the sky as possible.
 
    Lyrids: Peak April 21-April 23
The Lyrids is a medium strength shower peaking in late April. This shower has a short window of time to see the peak of the shower. Look the night of the 21st  or the 22nd. The new moon will be just a few days earlier, meaning the skies will be dark and better for seeing fainter meteors. Away from city lights, about 10-15 meteors per hour could be observed. 

More News