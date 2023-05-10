HENRYETTA, Okla. — Jesse McFadden murdered six people before killing himself, according to police, all while he was out on bond for a crime he allegedly committed in prison.
McFadden was convicted of rape in 2003 and sentenced to 20 years. In 2017, he was charged in child porn case because he was allegedly sexting with a minor on a contraband cell phone while in prison.
But even with those pending charges McFadden was released from prison after serving 85% of his time.
McFadden’s previous victim, the parents those killed and viewers were all concerned about McFadden’s early release.
"100% this is a failure from our justice system,” Kaitlyn Babb, the victim in that child porn case said.
"We need answers of why this monster was released and able to hurt kids,” said Justin Webster, the father of one those killed.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) put out a statement explaining that inmates receive credits for things like behavior, attitude, education and hygiene. And once McFadden reached 85% of his time, his credits were applied and he was released.
We called ODOC, wondering why those credits could be applied if McFadden was caught with contraband and child porn in prison and they said they were working on getting an interview set up. But later, we were told they were busy and to refer to the statement.
The Muskogee County District Attorney also commented on the case.
When asked if the credit system is a good thing to be using, he said it’s ODOC policy and he won’t comment on ODOC policy.