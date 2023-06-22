TULSA, Okla. — A hawk is back to the skies, thanks to the actions of two FOX23 meteorologists.
FOX23 Meteorologist Laura Mock normally works to keep people safe by forecasting the weather, but Sunday morning she was out rescuing a hawk.
FOX23 has shared video of hawks taking perch on top of our signal towers before.
After nearly 100 mph winds came through, though, Mock found a hawk injured at the bottom of the tower.
She says the hawk wasn't moving and was actually being surrounded by smaller birds, when she went to help.
Armed with gloves and a blanket, Mock and FOX23 Meteorologist Phil Price scooped up the bird, depositing it in a plastic tub.
They called Wild Heart Ranch and were told if they could get the bird to their Claremore facility they would examine and help in any way.
Initial exams showed the bird was thin and exhausted but didn't have any major injuries.
After a couple days of care, it was released Thursday.
"I was so happy to hear the hawk had been released!" Price said Thursday. "I’ve been watching the FOX23 tower camera and have seen the hawk’s partner sitting there all day, patiently waiting for it to show up. I hope it’s very soon!”
Wild Heart Ranch is a State and Federally licensed rehabilitation facility for all species of wildlife needing orphan support, injury treatment or disease recovery.
They work off sponsors and get the job done with volunteers. If you would like to donate or buy something off their Amazon wish list you can click here.