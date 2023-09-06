OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a day-long hearing this summer at the state capitol about allegations of rape and cover up at the all-women's prison in Taft is "political theater."
Three former DOC employees testified before the House Corrections Committee that they uncovered, witnessed or even experienced sexual assault while on the job at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center and the State Penitentiary in McAlester, but DOC's chief of staff said the timeline presented to lawmakers was skewed.
"I am as comfortable with this as I am anything else," said Justin Farris, DOC Chief of Staff about the allegations made against the agency back in July. "It's been looked at twice through our inspector general, through the PREA division and the attorney general."
Farris told FOX23 in a one-on-one interview that the claims presented before the committee made it seem like, between 2021 and early summer of 2023, there's been rampant sexual assault problems that popped up all at once at Eddie Warrior, but in many instances, including witness testimony, things played out sometimes over the course of many years.
"It's extremely frustrating to me. It was," Farris said. "We respect our lawmakers. We meet with them. The director and I, two to three days a week, making sure we have a good transparent relationship. Representative Humphrey, I worked with him in the past well. It was frustrating at my level. I'm not speaking for the director of the department, but it seemed more theater than it was to actually solve and issue."
The hearing centered around the testimony of Dr. Whitney Louis who worked as a psychologist at Eddie Warrior for three years. She said during therapy sessions, the inmates shared with her that they were sexually assaulted by guards, some of them claiming to be in consensual relationships. Louis also said she was groped by a guard on the job.
"I don't even let my husband touch me like that," Louis told the committee.
House Corrections Committee State Rep. Justin Humphrey called Louis a whistleblower and commended her for speaking out about inmate safety concerns.
"If you want to talk about safety of staff and safety of inmates, the doctor is the one trying to prevent it, and she should be commended," Humphrey said.
Louis said she was fired for speaking out about a culture that had developed in the prison where consensual sex was becoming the norm at Eddie Warrior even though it is a violation of Federal law.
The Federal Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) does not allow for inmates and guards to have any kind of sexual relationships, even if the sex is consensual because of the power dynamic a guard has over an inmate. It is considered in the eyes of the law, rape.
"My kids ask me like, 'Why aren't you going to work?' So I have to tell them like that I stood up for something I believed in, and this is what happens," Louis said.
But Farris said Louis' personnel file is filled with behavioral and disciplinary issues, and Farris said DOC only started to hear allegations of rape from Louis more than two months after she was fired and never during her three years in Taft.
"We've had several issues with Dr. Louis before," Farris said. "I stand behind her termination. It had nothing to do with these claims. It had zero to do with these claims."
But Louis has appealed her firing to two administrative judges within the Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services who said she should be reinstated. The DOC is appealing that decision in Oklahoma County District Court.
"We need to get this in front of a judge to get a firm determination of what the law actually says," Farris said as to why DOC appealed the previous rulings.
At least three committee members said Louis is a whistleblower, and she is being "crushed" by an agency "with a half a billion dollar budget."
"It's very hard for someone with no income to come up against an agency with lawyers on staff and with a half a billion dollar budget," Humphrey said.
Louis' testimony and experience was mentioned in one of four recommendations sent in a letter by three State House lawmakers to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Three of the recommendations mentioned stronger whistleblower protection laws, and the four was a recommendation for the governor to order Louis be reinstated with back pay.
The DOC's position is Louis is not a whistleblower, and even if she was, the classification of her position within the agency does not qualify for whistleblower protections.
Farris also commented on the employment of former Eddie Warrior guard, Mason Shaffer, who said he found love notes that indicated a sexual relationship between a guard and an inmate, and when he reported them, DOC reassigned him to a new prison on the other side of the state, more than four hours away from his wife and newborn.
"He stated that yes, he did. They were in love. This was all purely consensual etc. etc. so forth, and he was waiting for her," Shaffer testified as to the contents of the notes.
Shaffer said once he refused to be reassigned to a post in Sayre away from his family and home in Muskogee, the agency fired him, and when he tried to take a corrections job in Arkansas, he said DOC told the Arkansas Department of Corrections not to hire him because he was a troublemaker.
"His employment record never had any problems," Farris said. "We don't even have him labeled as a 'do not hire'."
A third guard, Ashlee Teafatiller, testified that she was sexually assaulted by a fellow guard on the job at the State Penitentiary in McAlester
"I had a lieutenant come into my control room," she told the committee. "He tried to kiss me, and he jumped on top of me and straddled me, and he began to move his pelvis up and down my body."
Teafatiller said she was fired after asking for the guard who assaulted her to be moved to another shift. She said DOC made up allegations that she didn't follow proper protocols when handling an inmate who threw urine on her and blocked the slot in his cell door where his food tray would be served.
Farris said Teafatiller's alleged attacker was temporarily suspended and then permanently suspended, and DOC showed FOX23 where the guard is facing criminal charges that are pending in Pittsburg County because of the incident.
"The incident she is talking about was in 2020. She was terminated in 2023," Farris said to show how her assault and her termination did not happen in immediate succession.
Last August, an administrative judge reviewed Teafatiller's firing and said some of the allegations made in her termination letter were problematic and suggested she be rehired, but DOC is also appealing that decision.
When asked about why DOC didn't speak up at July's hearing, Farris said because some personnel matters were still pending in court, the agency couldn't openly address these claims with lawmakers at the public hearing or even with the media, like FOX23, who were inquiring about the claims made.
"In the committee meeting, [the chairman] kept saying there was tons of evidence," Farris said about the stories shared in the hearing. "There wasn't tons of evidence. I would go as far as to say there was no evidence. It was just hearsay."
One of the biggest claims not made by witnesses, but by lawmakers in the committee, was that a deputy warden at Eddie Warrior who was having sex with an inmate was found to have a pair of women's panties in his office.
"You have a deputy warden who was accused multiple times on allegations he was having sexual relationships with an inmate," Humphrey said. "Those were ignored, and they finally went to his house and discovered items like panties."
Farris said there was a deputy warden more than ten years ago who worked at Eddie Warrior who did have personal items belonging to an inmate, and when the agency confronted him about the relationship, he resigned to avoid facing internal discipline.
And it is the resignations where DOC said is why it looks like people are getting away with rape. Farris said the agency cannot punish someone who no longer works for them, especially because they resigned. But the agency turns over everything it has to local district attorney, or since the Supreme Court's McGirt Decision, a Federal prosecutor where the prison is located. In most cases, FOX23 has learned charges are never filed and no criminal punishment ever occurs.
"Once they resign, we can't really do much more," he said. "We have no authority over them, but we do turn over everything."
Farris said DOC's general counsel was made out to be a villain because she couldn't comment on pending litigation and some things still under investigation.
"She doesn't deserve that," Farris said. "She works hard for this agency and for the people of Oklahoma, and she didn't deserve to be pushed around like that, especially when it comes to things this agency cannot talk about in that kind of a setting."
When asked if DOC had a problem with consensual sex between guards and inmates at Eddie Warrior, Farris said:
"I do not believe so. We've had this thoroughly looked at. There were a couple of incidents that we did turn them into [district attorneys]. So, there were a couple of things that did concern us, and if they do concern us enough, we do shoot them to a DA. We're all about transparency one hundred percent. We're not going to cover anything up."
Just like in the hearing, Farris echoed the position that Oklahoma DOC's reputation on how it handles PREA claims is one of the best in the nation and has been celebrated by the U.S. Department of Justice. The agency was audited just last year, and the Feds did not find anything of concern. Farris said if there was rampant sexual abuse as claimed by the committee, the Feds would have found it long before the committee ever would have.
He also said the agency recently has been trying to enhance the inmate experience right down to the type of blankets used and TV channels offered. DOC's board of directors also has two former inmates on it to help make sure the agency's work is beneficial to all involved.
"The new motto to the Department of Corrections is we change lives, and we work every day to do that," Farris said. "We've changed to do right by our employees to give them the best work environment possible, but we also push that we're responsible for these inmates and making sure they are corrected. And when they go back out into the world, they are a good productive member of society."