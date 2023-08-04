TULSA, Okla. − Next Tuesday, Tulsans will make a decision in an expensive initiative aimed at improving our city.
Improve our Tulsa will cost taxpayers $814 million dollars. The largest chunk of funding, $296 million, will be earmarked for improving streets and transportation.
FOX23 investigated both sides of the proposal. City Councilor Jeannie Cue says Tulsans need our streets fixed.
"I get more complaints on streets than anything else," Cue said. "And then when they start repairing them, I get even more complaints because it takes a while."
- $270 million would be earmarked for city facilities
- $80 million would go towards the Tulsa Performing Arts Center
- $48 million would be used to create a public safety center
- $32 million would be allotted for Tulsa parks
- $153 million would go towards capital equipment, like fire trucks
- $95 million would go towards housing and neighborhoods
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum came up with the list with members of City Council after receiving feedback from city departments.
"All the fluff has been removed, these are things that we have to do to maintain the things that citizens have already bought and paid for," said Mayor Bynum.
However, City Councilor Grant Miller says he doesn't feel comfortable with how the plan was created and how quickly it showed up on the ballot.
"This whole package was thrust upon the city council. It was like, 'Hey, we got to do this. And we got to do and now we got to push this thing through and we need to get it on the ballot by August,'" said Miller.
Miller voiced his concerns in this past May's city council meeting.
"There's absolutely no reason why we can't take 2 or 3 or 6 more months, and look at this and look at the projects in-depth and make sure we're spending responsibly, spending the taxpayers money responsibly," said Miller.
Miller said the Mayor asked him and two other councilors to talk about the Improve our Tulsa plan in March, not too long after he was voted onto the council.
Those meetings are mentioned in a lawsuit filed by attorney Ronald Durbin.
Janna asked Durbin if those meetings were legal.
"It's illegal, absolutely illegal," said Durbin. "So the Oklahoma Supreme Court has declared so many times that serial meetings designed to get around the Open Meetings Act or are a violation of the Open Meetings Act."
Miller is not a part of that lawsuit, but he's concerned about how quickly the Improve our Tulsa plan was pushed through.
"In that to that 60 day period, we had meetings, people came in and talked about these various projects. But that doesn't give us any time to really dig in
on the projects," said Miller.
He's not against the projects themselves, but the timeline.
"The current funding doesn't expire until Fall of 2025. So we have plenty of time to vet these projects further, we don't have to rush this thing through," said Miller. "I'm not saying, I'm not even saying let's knock any of these projects off of the list necessarily. Let's just make sure that what we're doing is good for the city of Tulsa, and that we're being good stewards of people's hard earned money."
Councilors voted 8 to 1 to put the initiative on the ballot in August. Miller was the only one to vote against it.
Miller said even though he's in the minority on the City Council, he suggests that people vote no on Aug. 8.
"There's no rush on this," he said. "You can go and vote and say, No, we don't want this right. Now, we want you to go back to the drawing board and make sure that our money is being well spent."
But city leaders like Mayor Bynum says they have done their due diligence, and voters can be assured.
If you vote for this package, tax rates will stay the same. But if you vote against it, taxes will go down almost one percent.