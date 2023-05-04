Scammers are turning to Facebook Messenger to find their latest victims.
The thieves are using the profile pictures and names of real users to prey on vulnerable people. Janna Clark spoke with one man who had his profile information used by a scammer.
Janna first met Larry Huey when she was reporting about the bridges at Mohawk Park.
When she received a friend request from Larry, Janna didn't think much of it. However, she paused when she received a strange message asking if she was "good and staying safe."
Janna knew that Facebook messages containing this type of language can be suspicious. She sent Larry a text, who confirmed that the scammer was using his profile picture and name.
The thief, who was using Larry's name, was trying to scam Janna out of $150,000. "They are trying to get your head turned," said Larry. The scammer sent a link to a bogus Facebook page in an attempt to prove it's authenticity.
Janna continued to message the scammer in an attempt to get more information. You'll notice that scammers use poor grammar and are not too familiar with the English language.
Eventually, Janna wrote, "I know you're scamming people. I am a journalist with FOX23 News in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Why do you do this to people?"
After that, Janna did not receive a response.
Larry says he wanted to talk to Janna to help people avoid falling victim to scammers.
"You need to learn how to not get yourself in trouble," said Larry. "If it's too good to be true, don't do it. But it's really disappointing that it's so easy to fool you."
If you receive a message on Facebook and it doesn't feel right, listen to your gut. Report the scammers to Facebook and block them.