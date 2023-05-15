'That's terrifying,' FOX23 investigates cases of AirTag stalking in Tulsa

It's a device designed to help keep track of your small items, like car keys or a wallet. The Apple AirTag was created to make life easier.
However, some people are using the device to harass and stalk others in Green Country. Janna Clark spoke with a victim who did not want to be identified.
"I looked at it, and you can see the outline on it. Like where it's following me, going around in my parking lot," she said.
Janna said the woman was still worried, and did not want to show her face on camera.
"I was obviously concerned. I didn't know if it was a mistake. And then I tried to run through all the scenarios that it could have been, and yeah, the more time that went on, the more fear seeped in," she said.
It turns out, the device was attached to her car. "Sure enough, as soon as I got out of my car, it immediately connected," she said.
This is happening to other women, who are sharing their experiences on social media. Janna reached out to the Tulsa Police Department to see how much it's happening here in Green Country.
Tulsa police have investigated 19 cases involving AirTags since 2021.
In one particular case, the stalker followed a woman to an Airbnb and punched her. Another report says a man used an AirTag to track his former partner to set her car on fire. And in another case, a woman found her boyfriend's ex and punched her in the face.
Janna spoke with Dr. Mauricio Papa, a professor at the University of Tulsa. Dr. Papa explained how you can see if you are being tracked with an AirTag.
"You'll get a popup notification on your iPhone, saying 'hey, there's an AirTag that's been found moving with you,'" said Dr. Papa.
The problem is, if you don't have an iPhone, you won't get that alert. Eventually, the AirTag will begin making noises. But it takes several days to register that it is not connected to an iPhone.
Janna wanted to test the AirTag herself. She asked the entire FOX23 newsroom for volunteers. Two women were picked; photojournalist Allyson Stark and producer Savannah Byrne.
Both were motivated to help Janna with the study.
"People deserve to be safe," said Byrne. "There needs to be some accountability for something that could harm me, my family, or my friends."
When Byrne and Stark stepped away from their bags, Janna dropped an AirTag in each back. Byrne was tracked into midtown Tulsa, and sent Janna an email when she found the AirTag.
"I was like, 'Oh thank God, it's just Janna,'" said Byrne. "This has happened to my friend before, and it was very scary."
Stark didn't realize that Janna had dropped the device in her bag. Janna was able to track Stark for several days before she realized. It turns out that Stark did get a notification about the AirTag, but she ignored it.
"We do have people who work here that own AirTags, I get that frequently," said Stark. "So I didn't think anything of it."
As for the victim Janna previously spoke with, her experience scared her so much that she moved.
"We're going to pay more in rent now, and it's a more secure facility," she said.
Apple says they are concerned about how some people are using their AirTags. They released this statement:
"AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products."