HENRYETTA, Okla. − The tragedy in Henryetta is shining a light on child sex crime laws across the country. The group Bikers Against Pedophiles out of central Texas is hosting an event this weekend.
The group based out of Azle, Texas is holding a benefit at a VFW post, raising money for the families of Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer. They’re asking for people to ride their jeeps, motorcycles, cars, and big trucks to show support for the families.
While the group knows it’s about a 4.5-hour drive, they want Oklahomans to know that the pain is felt across the Red River.
Ivy’s dad Justin says this is another way to keep his daughter’s story alive.
“It’s a tragic situation that happened that should have never happened. We need to change the laws and that’s what I’m going to push, is to change these laws nationally to lock these monsters up for life,” said Webster.
Webster is on a mission for legislators across the nation to revisit how people charged with sex crimes are punished.
Last month, Oklahoma State Rep. Scott Fetgatter announced plans to introduce legislation named after the five child victims in the Henryetta mass murder- suicide. It aims to close the loophole that allowed for Jesse McFadden, the accused killer, out of prison.
“If I have my way, a sexual predator will serve 100 percent of their sentence. Not 85 minus good behavior. A sexual predator is the lowest form of life in my opinion, and they should serve every day, day for day,” said Rep. Fetgatter.