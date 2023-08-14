TULSA, Okla. − A Tulsa attorney's complaint about a Tulsa County judge's actions will be decided by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The situation started with a lawsuit that FOX23 reported last week involving the newly-passed Improve our Tulsa initiative.
City Councilor Grant Miller works for a Tulsa law firm that is suing multiple city councilors. The lawsuit was sparked by a series of text messages about Miller.
Miller says he noticed Vanessa Hall-Harper, Lori Decter-Wright, and Laura Bellis texting each other after Miller asked a question at council meeting on March 22. Councilors were discussing Improve our Tulsa at this meeting.
"I heard a ding, look, smile, rolls her eyes, then text back. Ding," said Miller. "Then the third councilor picks up her phone and smiles. I'm like, they're talking about what we're talking about at the table right here. But they're not doing it out loud."
After that meeting, Miller asked to see those text messages with an Open Records Request.
Janna asked Miller how he felt about the text messages.
"The ironic thing is, I thought this was ridiculous," said Miller. "Why are you not saying it out loud, right? Turns out, they were saying I was ridiculous. But say that out loud, I'm sitting right here. And I'll say this in front of cameras. I think it's ridiculous for people to be texting about city business in the middle of a meeting, right?"
That's why attorney Ronald Durbin filed a lawsuit in May. Miller is not listed in the lawsuit.
He says he made the City an offer to avoid a lawsuit.
"Our offer was very, very simple. Stop having those text communications. And when you're in a City Council meeting, put your phones in a lockbox and pay attention to work. That's it," said Durbin.
Durbin says the City never responded to his request.
Durbin filed an injunction several months into the lawsuit. Then, he told the judge's clerk that he wanted to withdraw it.
He says Tulsa County judge Tracy Priddy and the Defense Attorney met anyway, without him.
"She goes in there and conducts an ex parte without me present, and hears the opposing counsel on a motion that had been withdrawn," said Durbin.
Durbin recorded a video when he went to the courthouse to complain to Tulsa County judge Priddy.
"The fact that you all had a conversation ex parte after I left is highly inappropriate, so this is my request, that you recuse from this matter."
Durbin said after his complaint, he saw the initial court minutes disappear, and a different version posted in its place.
"Once a court record is put into the system, it should not be altered," said Durbin. "Under Oklahoma law, it is our position that it is a government record."
Durbin went to the Oklahoma Supreme Court when Priddy refused to recuse herself from the case. They decided to take the case in July.
FOX23 asked Priddy for a comment, who said that she is not legally allowed to "comment publicly."
As for those text messages sent by the three council members during the meeting, councilors Bellis and Hall-Harper said they can't talk about this either due to the lawsuit.
We haven't heard back from Decter-Wright.
Durbin says he's just fighting for transparency.
"How can we get the Government to do the job of the people if they can hide what they are doing from the people?"